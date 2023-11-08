Report: Real Madrid, Manchester City could make play for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich have two young starlets in Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies, but could have a fight on their hands to keep either one.

Davies’ contract impasse is well known, as is Real Madrid interest. However, Musiala’s contract runs until 2026 and the Germany international would be a major transfer coup for any team able to pry him away from the Bavarians. Could it happen? A report from Sport Bild suggests that two huge clubs may try: Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Real Madrid are considering Jamal Musiala as a ‘first alternative’ should their proposed move for Kylian Mbappé fall through. Manchester City and Pep Guardiola see the 20-year old as Kevin de Bruyne’s legitimate successor. Bayern, meanwhile, will do everything to keep Musiala and extend his contract. For the club, it’s clear that they would have to almost triple Musiala’s current wages (€8m/year) and make him one of the top earners. For the player, it’s not just about money - he wants the Champions League and a team with realistic chances of winning it. He currently does not want to think about his future, contract talks will only take place after the end of the season. Potential new contracts for Davies and Sané, Musiala’s best friends in the team and key players, could also play a role [@altobelli13]

Wages, playing situation, Champions League prospects, and how the squad handles his friends Davies and Leroy Sané are all in the mix. Looks like the best way for Bayern to keep their man is simply by finishing out this season strong.

Musiala is rated a whopping €110m currently by Transfermarkt.