Report: Thomas Tuchel bows to player power at Bayern Munich

If Bayern Munich thought they needed a disciplinarian to reign in the squad after the Julian Nagelsmann era, they might not have gotten that in Thomas Tuchel. A report from Sport Bild claims to shed light on Tuchel’s changing approach to handling a dressing room that is not so easily governed.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Thomas Tuchel is now aware of the power the players hold at the club and is trying to improve his way of dealing with the team. The coach has noticed that negative criticism is not welcome internally and that having a hard hand doesn’t get the backing of the higher-ups. Tuchel’s half-time speeches are now shorter and more positive. For example, after the weak first half against Galatasaray in Istanbul, Tuchel did not criticize and emphasize on the mistakes, but rather made a motivating appeal his players: ‘We can do better!’ - in the end Bayern won 3-1.

Are the inmates running the asylum? How does Bild know this, anyway? Is the change really to credit for Bayern’s Champions League turnaround?

Regardless, the task rests on Tuchel’s shoulders to continue getting his players firing on all cylinders. Sometimes, a little positive reinforcement is all that is needed.