Breaking: Bayern Munich top group, qualify for Champions League Round of 16

Bayern Munich have qualified top of Group A for the 2023/24 Champions League Round of 16.

This year’s Champions League draw pitted the Bavarians against Manchester United, Galatasaray, and Copenhagen — and while the Bavarians have had to dig deep already in matches against the latter two, they can now take a moment to breathe easy.

Today’s 2-1 win over Galatasaray gives Bayern twelve points to set them clear top of the group after just four matches played. Manchester United, meanwhile, fell 4-3 to Copenhagen after a gorgeous late volley from Roony Bardghji in the 87th minute to break the deadlock. Marcus Rashford had been sent off late in the first half for the Red Devils.

Bayern’s game was frozen at a 0-0 draw until the late stages, too, when Harry Kane found two late goals courtesy of assists from Joshua Kimmich and Mathys Tel.

The results leave Group A wide open behind Bayern; Copenhagen sit second on goal differential but are level on points with Galatasaray at four points apiece. Manchester United are last in the group with three.

Bayern’s remaining two group stage games will be home vs. Copenhagen on November 29th, followed by away at United on December 12th.