Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: 2023 Champions League group stage full coverage

Following a crushing victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Bayern Munich now prepare to host Turkish champions Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena — a welcome reprieve after a long string of away games. Just for context, Bayern have played at home only once since the last international break. Who the came up with this schedule?

Anyway, Thomas Tuchel is picking (justified) fights with the German media and vehemently defends the type of football he is playing at Bayern Munich. Only, no matter what he says, the results will be his best defense against his critics. Galatasaray gave the Bavarians a serious scare back when the two sides clashed in Istanbul — will that be allowed to happen again?

