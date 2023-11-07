Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel talks injuries, Galatasaray ahead of Champions League tilt

As has been the theme of late, injuries were at the forefront of the discussion at Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel’s pregame press conference ahead of the team’s Champions League showdown with Galatasaray.

“I hope Upa (Dayot Upamecano) and Leon (Goretzka) can be options for the starting eleven again tomorrow. The first reaction was very positive from both of them. We stuck to the plan for both,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I assume that both can play, subject to the final training session. For Rapha Guerreiro, tomorrow’s game is probably too early for him. So we are aiming for the Heidenheim game. Otherwise only Matthijs de Ligt will be out.

“Jo (Joshua Kimmich) is an absolute starter and a fixed point in our team. In my plans he will play tomorrow. Of course, there are considerations due to his suspension on Saturday. But Josh will show his qualities and, if nothing happens, he will play tomorrow.”

Even with a little uncertainty about his lineup, Tuchel thinks the team can build from its convincing 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker last weekend.

”The team performance against Dortmund was outstanding, it was the best performance over 90 minutes. That also applies to both midfielders. In defense we had to make frequent changes due to injuries,” Tuchel said. “We also had to change a lot in the No. 6 position because Laimer had to play right back and Leon was out. The desire is always to play with the same team if possible. We have another important game on Saturday that we want to win. Unfortunately, there are a few more question marks to answer. In addition, Gala plays differently than Dortmund.”

As for Galatasaray, Tuchel knows it will not be a cakewalk — even when playing at home.

“We had enough problems in the first game to learn from. Galatasaray were very strong. They play with a lot of intensity and a lot of courage. For the first 70 minutes they defended high up the pitch, they ran a lot and we had to deal with a lot of pressure. I expect a very strong, very exceptionally intense team again tomorrow,” Tuchel remarked. “They remind me a bit of the Atalanta team from a few years ago. We need precision, movement when in possession of the ball and we need to be well structured. We also want to take the attacking processes from the Dortmund game with us. I expect an intense and difficult game.”

