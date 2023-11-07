Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray: Lineups, team news, Joshua Kimmich back after (un)popular demand, and more!

After a crushing victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, Bayern Munich move to host Turkish champions Galatasaray at the Allianz Arena — a welcome reprieve after a long string of away games (for context, Bayern have played at home only once since the last international break).

Thomas Tuchel is picking (justified) fights with the German media and vehemently defends his vision of Bayern Munich. Only, no matter what he says, results will be his best defense against his critics. Galatasaray gave the Bavarians a serious scare in Istanbul — will that be allowed to happen again?

Team news

Good news for both Leon Goretzka and Dayot Upamecano — according to the coach’s pregame presser, they’re both ready to start. Joshua Kimmich is also back in the squad since Bundesliga suspensions don’t carry over to the Champions League, but his place doesn’t seem so secure as it did a week ago. Tuchel defends his #6 by saying he remains a guaranteed starter in the XI, but after Konrad Laimer and Leon Goretzka’s performance in Der Klassiker, things seem like they could change one day.

So, in terms of the lineup, we should expect nearly an identical XI to the one that beat Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, with only Joshua Kimmich adding his presence to the midfield. That would mean Harry Kane up top with Jamal Musiala behind him, flanked by Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman. Goretzka and Kimmich in midfield protecting a backline consisting of Alphonso Davies, Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, and Noussair Mazraoui.

Rounding out the starting XI is goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer. Here’s what it could look like:

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Then check out our new podcast episode! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

