Bayern Munich fans show support for terminal Dortmund fan

Rivalry matches can often be overshadowed by ugly fan incidents. But in Saturday’s Der Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund — where Bayern extended its unbeaten streak to 10 in a row in the series — Bayern’s Ultras opted for a classy gesture by showing support for a terminally ill Dortmund fan named Marcel. Other Ultra fan sections have shown their support for Marcel in Dortmund matches this season.

The tweet from @iMiaSanMia received support across the globe:

On Saturday, Bayern Ultras showed solidarity with Marcel, a Dortmund fan, member of BVB Ultra group The Unity who was diagnosed with a terminal illness ("Never give up, Marcel! Lots of strength, Ultras Dortmund!) [ @TheUnity21] pic.twitter.com/ZqrJqsAeVu — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 6, 2023

These things can take on a life of their own. Lionel Messi and Marcus Rashford both have a shown their support for cancer awareness through goal celebrations. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the coaches, players, television networks, and Bundesliga fan bases to develop creative ways to show their support.

Niemals Aufgeben, Marcel!