Bayern Munich prepared to offer Sven Ulreich a new contract

Bayern Munich have now welcomed back Manuel Neuer in goal and the 37-year-old will continue to play between the sticks for the next few seasons. What about Sven Ulreich? The reliable 35-year-old is still held in high regard by the club bosses and are already opening talks with the player over an extension to his contract:

Bayern want to extend Sven Ulreich’s contract and have held initial talks with the player’s management over a new deal. The goalkeeper is clearly leaning towards extending his contract. Ulreich wants to retire at Bayern and can imagine working for the club in a new role afterwards.

– Tobi Altschäffl as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia