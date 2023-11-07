Bayern Munich prepared to offer Sven Ulreich a new contract

Bayern Munich have now welcomed back Manuel Neuer in goal and the 37-year-old will continue to play between the sticks for the next few seasons. What about Sven Ulreich? The reliable 35-year-old is still held in high regard by the club bosses and are already opening talks with the player over an extension to his contract:
Bayern want to extend Sven Ulreich’s contract and have held initial talks with the player’s management over a new deal. The goalkeeper is clearly leaning towards extending his contract. Ulreich wants to retire at Bayern and can imagine working for the club in a new role afterwards.
– Tobi Altschäffl as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia
If Sven does hang up his gloves in Munich, he may very well join fellow goalkeeper Tom Starke in mentoring the up and comers in the academy. The Bavarians have Daniel Peretz in any case and also have Alexander Nübel out on loan at Stuttgart (Ulreich’s former club).
