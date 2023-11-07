Bavarian Football Works: Bayern loanees ironically have success in cup competitions

Most of the Bayern Munich loanees playing in cup competitions this week did something that their parent club could not do — win and advance to the next round. Schalke was the only team that couldn’t get to the next round of the DFB-Pokal, and the two Austrian teams failed to advance in their cup competition, but the rest of them were able to get to the next round or their respective cups — even FC 08 Homburg of the Regionalliga (German fourth division) was able to beat a 2. Bundesliga side to advance to the Round of 16. See who was involved in their team’s successes, who is moving on, and what else they were able to do in league play.

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart hosted Union Berlin in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday. Nübel did not face a single shot on goal during the match. He also was never required to come out as a sweeper, but did make one punch out on a cross. Stuttgart scored a single goal to move on to the Round of 16 in the DFB-Pokal with a score of 1-0.

Back in league play, on the road against Hoffenheim, Nübel faced only three shots on goal. Unfortunately, he only saved one and his counterpart for Heidenheim kept a clean sheet. This marks the second defeat in league play after a nearly flawless start for Nübel and Stuttgart.

Stuttgart will host BVB Dortmund — who will have to take on Newcastle in Champions League midweek — on Saturday.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić started and played the full 90 minutes on the road to Sandhausen in the DFB-Pokal. He was active on both sides of the ball. He completed 90% of his passes, including seven balls into the final third. He also had a headed shot from close range off of a corner that was blocked. He also blocked two shots of his own to go along with a clearance, two interceptions, and eight recoveries. Sandhausen equalized twice as both teams traded goals between the 50th and 57th minutes. It wasn’t until the 85th minute that Leverkusen had the breakthrough goal. Two more goals brought Leverkusen into the last 16 with a 5-2 win.

Stanišić came into the match at halftime when Leverkusen was up 2-0 on the road against halftime. On defense, he had two clearances, an interception, and four recoveries. However, in span of two minutes, Leverkusen saw their lead erased as Hoffenheim drew level. On the attack, Stanišić passed with an 88% completion rate — misplaying just three passes. He also had a chance created. Leverkusen was able to get a winner less than 15 minutes after conceding the equalizer. The 3-2 victory secured Leverkusen’s spot at the top of the table for at least one more week.

Leverkusen will travel for a third straight match (in all competitions) when they face Qarabag FK in the Europa League. They will then host the struggling Union Berlin in league play on Sunday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman came into PSV’s match against Heracles on the road in the 54th minute. At the moment, PSV was only up 2-0, but up a man. This changed quickly after Tillman came on. He scored a goal on his first and only shot less than ten minutes after coming on. He created five chances for his teammates to score and completed 86% of his passes overall. He also tracked back on defense and recorded six recoveries to help keep the clean sheet. PSV ran away in this match with a 6-0 win and stays at the top of the Eredivisie table.

PSV will host Lens in the Champions League on Wednesday and then will stay home to host PEC Zwolle in league play on Sunday.

Croatia – HNL

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Croatian HNL.

Gabriel Vidovic – Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb beat a 10-man Oriolik 8-0 in the midweek. There is not a lot available, but the only thing that we know for sure is that Vidovic did not score one of the goals. Back in league play — where stats are more available — Vidovic started on the road against NK Varazdin. He had three shots in the match — one blocked, one off target, and one saved. He also had one chance created for his teammates to shoot. On defense he had nine recoveries. Vidovic was subbed off in the 75th minute when his team was down 1-0 from an own goal. His teammate that replaced him scored a stoppage time equalizer to split the points at 1-1.

Zagreb will travel to Czechia to face Viktoria Plzen on Thursday in the Conference League. They will also be on the road in league play when they face Rijeka on Sunday.

Italy – Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic is the only player on loan to Serie A

Arijon Ibrahimovic – Frosinone Calcio

Ibrahimovic started for Frosinone for their Coppa Italia clash on the road against Torino. He opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a shot from the top of the box. This was his first goal since going on loan to Frosinone. He also created a chance for his teammates and had a shot just over the bar right before being subbed off in the 78th minute. Torino equalized in the first half and the match eventually went to overtime. Frosinone scored in the 99th minute to advance to the Round of 16.

Frosinone will host Empoli on Monday and will travel to Milan to face top of the table Inter on Sunday.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner is the only player from the first team on loan to the 2. Bundesliga

Paul Wanner – SV 07 Elversberg

Wanner started for Elversberg’s home match against St. Pauli. He had one shot from the corner of the box, which was blocked. He was not able to get anything going for his teammates either. St. Pauli took a 2-0 lead that ended up as the final score. Wanner was subbed off 61st minute, but not before getting a yellow card for a bad foul.

Elversberg will travel to face Schalke 04 on Friday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk started in goal for Münter against Ulm and played all 90 minutes. He only faced two shots on goal, but unfortunately did not save either of them. Fortunately for Schenk and his teammates, they were able to produce three goals and earn the win.

Münster will travel Sunday to face Freiburg II, who currently sit at the bottom of the 3. Liga table.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Herold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence came into Magdeburg’s match late into stoppage time when his team was already down 2-0 against HSV. He did not have any time to record any stats of note. The match ended by that score of 2-0.

Magdeburg will host Hansa Rostock on Sunday.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesbaden on the road against Fortuna Düsseldorf. Lee opened the scoring in the tenth minute of play with his only shot of the match and the only touch he had inside Fortuna’s box. He also completed 86% of his passes to complete an efficient shift. His goal was the first of three first half goals, as Wiesbaden took a 3-0 lead into halftime. Lee was subbed off in the 67th minute and Wiesbaden cruised to a 3-1 road win.

Wiesbaden will host 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Sunday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi started on the bench for Schalke in their DFB-Pokal match against St. Pauil. He came into the match 76th minute when the match was tied 1-1. He had one shot from well outside the box, which was blocked. He was not able to do much else to influence the match, which went into extra time and was won by St. Pauli. The only other noteworthy occurrence was a yellow card he received in the 111th minute for a bad foul.

Kabadayi came onto the pitch for Schalke at halftime on the road against 1.FC Nürnberg. Schalke was up 1-0, but conceded shortly after the break. Kabadayi did not have a great game. On just 23 touches, he only completed four of twelve passes. He did not get a shot off, nor did he create any chances. In spite of this, his teammates were still able to find another goal to secure a 2-1 road win.

Schalke will host Wanner’s Elversberg on Friday.

David Herold – Karlsruher SC

Herold started for KSC when they hosted Paderborn 07. He only played in the first half, where he had one clearance, one interception, and one recovery. He also tried to help the attack with two passes into the final third from the back. When he was subbed off, KSC was only down 1-0, but went onto lose 3-0.

Karlsruher will travel to Berlin to face to face Hertha BSC — a team with which the fans have a close connection.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan from the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not in the matchday squad for Ulm’s 3-2 loss on the road against Preußen Münster.

Ulm will go on the road again to face Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was listed as the back up keeper for both of Homburg’s matches this week, but remained on the bench for both. In the DFB-Pokal, Homburg beat Greuther Fürth 2-1 and in league play they beat TSV Steinbach 3-0. Homburg is the last Regionalliga side to survive in this season’s DFB-Pokal.

Homburg will travel to face Bliesmengen-Bolchen in the Saarland Cup on Wednesday. They will also be on the road in league play when they take on the Stuttgarter Kickers on Sunday.

Austria – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan to the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein and Angelo Brückner

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein started for Lustenau in the Austrian Cup against St. Pölten of the second division. Lustenau’s terrible season continued as they unsurprisingly fell by a score of 4-0.

In a return to league play, Rhein started on the road against Austria Wien. He was not very productive in the match, even though he played all 90 minutes. Besides a yellow card for a bad foul deep in stoppage time, the only other significant stat for Rhein was his 11 recoveries. Despite his help on defense, Wien was able to score a late winner in the 89th minute.

Lustenau will host Wolfsberger AC on Saturday.

Angelo Brückner – TSV Hartberg

Brückner was on the bench for Hartberg for most of the Cup match against Red Bull Salzburg. He didn’t come on until halftime of extra time with the match tied at 1-1. No goals were scored in extra time and Salzburg won 5-4 in penalties. Brückner did not take a shot in the shootout.

Hartberg host BW Linz in league play, but Brückner did not start. He came into the match in the 80th minute after his team had come back from 2-0 down to level the match. Although, Brückner only had minimal touches and did not influence the match at all, Hartberg found a winner in the 83rd minute. The match ended at 3-2.

Hartberg will host Rapid Wien on Saturday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are three players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze, Shaoziyang Liu, and Benjamin Dibrani.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Parkadze was not in the matchday squad for Admira’s 1-0 win over Lafnitz. They will travel to face First Vienna FC on Friday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Ried did not have any matches since the last writing. They will face SV Lafnitz on Friday.

Benjamin Dibrani – SW Bregenz

Dibrani was on the bench for Bregenz’ 0-0 home draw against Leoben, but did not make it onto the pitch.

Bregenz will host St. Pölten on Friday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Janitzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Janitzek was on the bench for St. Gallen’s 5-2 road win over FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, but did not make it onto the pitch.

St. Gallen will host Winterthur on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison started and played 90 minutes for Wigan in their league match against Chariton Athletic. He completed almost 90% of his passes. He also had five clearances, three interceptions, and eight recoveries. Unfortunately, Wigan fell 3-2 at home. Morrison also started for Wigan at centerback for their FA Cup match on the road against Exeter City. Wigan had better fortune in this match and advanced to the next round with a score of 2-0.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Hepburn subbed into Queen’s Park’s match against Ayr United in the 59th minute — just after his team scored their first goal to make it 2-1. He did not have direct involvement with the next goal, but Queen’s Park equalized deep into stoppage time to earn a 2-2 draw. This is their third draw in a row, as they are winless in eight straight.

Queen’s Park will host Raith Rovers on Saturday.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bragstad started at centerback for Leverkusen when they hosted SGS Essen. She helped Levekusen keep a clean sheet by producing ten clearances and seven recoveries. She also tried to help create something in the attack with three passes into the final third and a chance created for her teammates to shoot. Unfortunately, this did not help and the match eneded 0-0.

Leverkusen will travel to face Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday.

Karolina Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir– Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Vilhjálmsdóttir played the full 90 minutes for Iceland in both of their home matches in the Nations League. She was unable to score in either match as her team lost 1-0 to Denmark and 2-0 to Germany.

Vilhjálmsdóttir started against Essen in her return to club play. She was unable to influence the attack as much as she would have wanted. She had one shot on target and had three passes into the final third from her midfield position, but was unable to help her team produce a goal.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Padilla played the full 90 minutes for Poland in both of their friendlies against Serbia in the last international window. The first was a 2-1 win in Poland, but Padilla did not score. In the return match, Padilla opened the scoring in the 43rd minute. That match ended 1-1.

Padilla returned to club play with a start against Nürnberg on the road. Padilla had one shot and created two chances for her teammates in the first half. She was subbed off at halftime with her team up 1-0. Köln would go on to win 3-1.

Köln will host Hoffenheim on Monday, November 13.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Landenberger started and played the full 90 minutes on the road against MSV Duisburg. She had 71 touches and contributed on defense with a blocked shot, a clearance, two interceptions, and seven recoveries. This was almost enough for Leipzig to keep a clean sheet, but Duisburg scored a stoppage time equalizer and the teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Leipzig will host Werder Bremen on Saturday.