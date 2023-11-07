Bayern Munich Campus Round Up: Typical trends continue

If there was a weekend that sums up all of Bayern Munich’s U-23 (Bayern II), U-19 and U-17 teams, this was it. All three showed many of their most consistent tendencies, whether good or bad. Here is how exactly things went:

This team is one that lives and dies by momentum. First they start off with six points from seven games, take 19 from the next seven and then lose the two games after that. Part of that of course is due to the schedule, but the performances and the lack of positive momentum was clearly felt here, too. Eighth-placed Bayern II came up against fourth-placed Türkgücü München and though this was hardly expected to be an easy win, the script ended up being a familiar one.

Bayern gave away a silly penalty to concede the opener, then huffed and puffed but failed to truly threaten Türkgücü much throughout the entire match. Eventually, Türkgücü launched a goal kick up the field, won a few headers and their striker found himself through on goal to score.

Things won’t get any easier. Next up, Bayern will play at home against unbeaten league leaders Wurzburger Kickers on Friday, November 10th, at 1:00pm EST. Bayern’s campus twitter @fcbayerncampus will provide the link to the game on the day of the event, as always. Find the full Türkgücü vs. Bayern II game here.

Bayern’s U-19 side has made a habit of playing poor second halves and it remained the case here. Playing away to an Ingolstadt side that was below Bayern in the table, the Bavarians conceded an early goal after the ball was lumped over the top and Bayern defender Dawrich lost his duel with the attacker, leading to a 1-v-1 scenario.

However, Bayern was creating more chances, and good ones, at that. Javier Fernandez and Adam Aznou, two high profile transfers from Spain, were particularly good on the day and it was the latter who would level the scores with a brilliant goal. Ultimately, Bayern went into the break the better side, though the scores were still level.

However, Bayern was again undone through direct play. Extremely sloppy defending allowed Ingolstadt to play direct balls, win their individual duels and find themselves through on goal twice in the first 15 minutes, which led to the 3-1 end result. There was briefly hope as Ingolstadt were deservedly reduced to 10 men in the 64th minute, but Bayern could not take advantage and even drew a red card of their own as Aznou went down in the box under very little contact and got a second yellow card. Despite all of his brilliance, Aznou still has some maturing to do.

Bayern’s U-19 side will face Galatasaray’s U-19 side on Wednesday, November 8th, at 10:00am EST. This is an extremely important clash that will play a huge role in Bayern’s quest to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. Copenhagen lead the group with a perfect nine points while Manchester United, Bayern and Galatasaray all trail with three points. Bayern lost the away game despite dominating most of the game. Lose again and chances of qualifying would be very dim. Win and all of a sudden Bayern could be in the driver’s seat to qualify. UEFA will broadcast the match for free.

Finally, one of Bayern’s youth teams won a game. This was a huge match between two of the best teams in the division, with Stuttgart starting the matchday on top of the league, which is why Bayern decided it was a big enough occasion to live stream-but only for those with Bayern TV subscriptions.

Nevertheless, Bayern did not disappoint on this big occasion, getting the lead in the 5th minute and doubling it just before half time. Most of the second half came and went, with little happening aside from both teams curiously getting a red card apiece — it must be a Bayern tradition at this point to share red cards — until Stuttgart reduced the arrears in the 89th minute. Both teams were set for a tense end to the game, Stuttgart’s triumphant music was still playing and the stadium announcer had just started to announce the name of the goal scorer when Bayern all of a sudden decided to ruin the party and found a third goal about 50 seconds later. The fourth goal in the 94th minute was simply the cherry on top.

This leaves Bayern’s U-17 side at 28 points from 12 games, three points off the top with a game in hand. They will play Jahn Regensburg on November 11th at 5:00am EST, though there will likely be no live stream for the game.