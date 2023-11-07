Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane are starting to connect at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is lighting it up for Bayern Munich, most recently bagging his third Bundesliga hat-trick in Bayern’s 4-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund. He has shown zero signs of struggling to adapt to life in a new league and at a new club and has already found the back of the net a total of 17 times and has also provided seven assists across all competitions.

While Kane’s most prolific partner as far as goal combinations are concerned is Leroy Sané, there is also another relationship in attack that has started to blossom; with Jamal Musiala.

It took a little while, but this is yet another relationship in Bayern’s attack that is starting to percolate. With time, the more Musiala and Kane play together, the more they are starting to connect, as the former recently explained.

“The more games we play, the better it gets. He played a great pass to me where I should have scored, and I always look for him as well. I feel very comfortable with Harry up front. He plays amazing passes; I can just run in behind him, and he will find me. I think the more games we play, the more I will take my chances,” Musiala recently explained to Transfermarkt’s Manuel Veth (via @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern’s number 42 also said that he feels Kane is exceeding any expectations that he might have had about the England skipper when he initially joined Bayern from Tottenham. He is already setting scoring records midway through the hinrunde and, on current form, it does not look like he will be slowing down any time soon. “ expected high things. But probably not this high as he delivered so far. It is even easier than I thought. Firstly, to play with him, and I’m very happy, and hopefully he’s happy too,” Musiala said.