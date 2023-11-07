Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso and Simon Rolfes rules out a January return for Bayern Munich loanee Josip Stanišić

Bayern Munich loaned out Josip Stanišić to Bayer Leverkusen in the hope that he gets valuable playing experience with Die Werkself, but it might end up being a costly decision as the Bavarians are depleted in defense with only half-fit players constituting most of the back line. This brought about the notion that Bayern recall the 23-year-old Croatian, but two people from Leverkusen said no:

(Quotes are from @iMiaSanMia)

We still have many months until May. He has the experience, he has the quality. We need top players in every position. Josip can play in several positions. We are very happy with him, with his attitude every day. We had a clear idea in the summer of how the squad should be structured. We wanted to be competitive in all competitions by December. We need two players who have a good level for almost every position. I told the players that everyone will have the chance to play. That’s the reality. In the future, when we have some injuries, we will need more high-level players.

The rumour is not true. There was no contact with Bayern regarding that. It is clear that Josip will stay with us until the summer.

Bayern are now scrambling to get a new defender before it comes back to bite them, if it hasn’t already.