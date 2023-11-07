Report: Bayern Munich-linked Jérôme Boateng edging towards Bundesliga return

Jérôme Boateng has been training again at Bayern Munich, and though the 35-year-old free agent center-back may not get his move to his former club, he could be closing in on a return to the German top flight.

Bayern is in the midst of a center-back crisis with long-term injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Tarek Buchmann, and Dayot Upamecano’s cautious return from recent injury issues as well. But while the Bavarians do not look as if they will sign him, Boateng’s chance to work on his fitness may help him land elsewhere in the Bundesliga.

According to a new report from Sport Bild, recently-promoted Heidenheim is “considering” a move for Boateng, who last played for Lyon. Boateng is said to have “impressed” with his fitness during his training sessions at Bayern, with Bayern’s ultimate refusal apparently related as well to his pending assault case.

Bild has reported that Heidenheim have already held a meeting with Boateng’s advisor, Tolga Dirican, though the club has declined comment as a matter of general policy.

Bayern face Heidenheim in their next Bundesliga match on Saturday, November 11th.