Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer’s unusual secret for career longevity

A devastating injury to an aging player might normally cause concern over the player’s career longevity.

But that is looking at the glass as if it is half empty.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will not be held down by such doom and gloom, though. As the 37-year-old marks his return from a broken leg, reports indicate that Neuer expects his extended absence will only help him keep playing at a high level for longer!

From Sport Bild, via @iMiaSanMia:

From Manuel Neuer’s entourage, it is said that being sidelined for almost a year will help extend his career. Neuer wants 2-3 more years and can imagine playing top level football at 40 [@altobelli13, @cfbayern, Bayern-Insider]

A whole new spin on the phrase ‘break a leg’!

Neuer is already looking to outlast one potential successor to his throne in Bavaria; 27-year-old Alexander Nübel joined Bayern three summers ago and is now on loan at VfB Stuttgart. The current Bayern depth chart behind him consists of Sven Ulreich (35) and the fresh arrival from this summer’s transfer window, Daniel Peretz (24).

Father time or Manuel Neuer, who will win? Time is usually undefeated but a goalkeeper’s career is long, and do not bet against the GOAT.