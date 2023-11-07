Bayern Munich club executives rave over Aleksandar Pavlović deal

On Wednesday, Bayern Munich announced that it had inked midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović to a professional deal through 2027.

Club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was thrilled to see another youth player make the transition to a professional deal.

“We’re very happy for Aleksandar Pavlović, who has celebrated not one but two firsts in the space of just a few days: first his Bundesliga debut, now his first professional contract. A born-and-bred Munich boy making it into the FC Bayern first team – our fans dream of these stories becoming reality, as do we in the club. His journey should also be an example to our youth players that you can get to the top through the campus,” Dreesen told FCBayern.com.

Sporting director Christoph Freund was also excited to reach an agreement with Pavlović.

“Aleks Pavlović is a technically gifted midfielder with very good vision. Furthermore, he’s incredibly eager to learn, ambitious and determined in terms of his goals. Aleks has worn the Bayern shirt since the age of seven and has passed through every youth team all the way to our first team. That makes him a great example for our boys at the campus. We’re very pleased that he’s signed his first professional contract with us,” Freund said.