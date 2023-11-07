Move over, NFL: Bayern Munich’s high-stakes Frauen-Bundesliga showdown wins the airwaves

Two of the best teams in the National Football League faced off in Germany on Sunday as the NFL continues to expand into the European market.

Rumored Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 7-2 on the year over AFC rivals Miami (6-3) with a 21-14 win in Frankfurt — though the game might have been a little early for the American audience (damn, it was 8:30 AM).

The German crowd had other things going on, too.

An important Frauen-Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg on the same day drew more local television viewers, according to Forbes writer Asif Burhan:

More people in Germany watched yesterday’s Frauen Bundesliga match between @FCBfrauen and @VfL_Frauen (1.55 million) on ZDF than the NFL game in Frankfurt later the same day between Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins (1.34 million) on RTL. #FCBWOB [@AsifBurhan]

Bayern and Wolfsburg have traded Bundesliga titles over the last few seasons. Though it is Wolfsburg that has had a longer run at the top (four consecutive titles from 2016 to 2019), Bayern have won two out of the last three.

This season, Bayern overcome a couple of early poor results to beat Wolfsburg convincingly, handing the She-Wolves their first loss of the year and reclaiming top spot in the table after six matchdays. Read our detailed match report to catch up on all the action!

The FC Bayern Frauen continue their league campaign on Sunday, November 12th with a 12:30 PM EST match hosting Duisburg. After that, it is the start of the UEFA Women's Champions League season with AS Roma coming to town on Wednesday, November 15th (12:45 PM EST).