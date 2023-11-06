Bavarian Podcast Works S6E17: A breakdown of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund and where things go from here; Harry Kane’s excellence; and a preview of Bayern vs. Galatasaray in the Champions League

Craziness is abound as Bayern Munich had the most painful of losses and the most exuberant of wins within four days of each other.

The Helter Skelter nature of the team’s performances on the pitch continues, but — more than anything — Bayern Munich keeps winning in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

There is a lot to talk about and analyze, so that’s what we will do. Here is what is on tap for this edition of the Bavarian Podcast Works — Flagship Show:

Some thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich massive 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker — and why even a certain type of loss would have been an okay result (I know...blasphemy).

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray in the UCL.

