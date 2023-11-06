Home suite home? Bayern Munich star Harry Kane pays massive sum for lodging in the Bavarian capital

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is paying around £10,000 a night to stay in a suite in the Bavarian city. Since joining the Bundesliga champions, his tab at the Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski Hotel has gone up to a sum of a million pounds, according to The Sun (via @iMiaSanMia)

Kane is still looking for a house in Munich to move in with his family. A source close to the 30-year-old said, “Harry is a family man so finding somewhere to be with his wife and children clearly has to be a priority. But it’s clear he’s been able to keep his mind focused on his game because he’s had an incredible start to his Bayern career. If his house-hunting is half as good as his goal-scoring, he’s going to end up with a palace. Not that this hotel is too shabby.”

The England captain’s hat-trick on Saturday helped Bayern take home three points against Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker. As quoted above, it is safe to say from his performances on the pitch that Kane is settling in well at Bayern. It is, hopefully, only a matter of time until his housing situation gets sorted.