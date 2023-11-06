Put a tent over that circus: Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka downplays pundit criticism

For Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, the criticism and hot takes that are part of today’s sporting culture are just part of the whole deal.

While head coach Thomas Tuchel appears to be a bit annoyed that the criticism being levied by for former Bayern Munich players turned pundits Lothar Matthäus and Didi Hamann, Goretzka just shook it all all.

“That’s part of the business. That’s just part of it and it hasn’t just been like this since yesterday. At the end of the day, it’s all part of this circus” Goretzka told Ransport’s Stefan Kumberger (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel appeared to have taken the bait and begun a back-and-forth with his critics, but it is good to see Goretzka staying level-headed about the whole situation.

