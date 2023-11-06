Jamal Musiala credits mental focus for Bayern Munich’s win over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala could see a difference in his team as it took the field against archrival Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park for Der Klassiker.

Mainly, the squad looked lasered in on the task at-hand.

“I think we were just mentally ready for this game. We were all looking forward to it, especially after the loss in the DFB-Pokal. We needed a good reaction, and we needed to start the game strong; that gave us a bit of air for the second half, where we created lots of chances— I should have scored. Then we controlled the game well; it was more fun,’ Musiala told Transfermarkt’s Manuel Veth (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The early goal gave us good energy. It gave us a bit of security as well, then we kept pushing and got the second goal shortly after. That gave us a bit more confidence to play the football we want.”

The quick start was an incredible lift to the Bavarians, who finished the match with a 4-0 victory and, now, a lot more confidence.

Looking for more analysis of Bayern Munich’s 4-0 destruction of Borussia Dortmund? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: