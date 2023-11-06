Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch slams Bayern Munich

It did not take Liverpool FC midfielder Ryan Gravenberch all that long to slam his old club, Bayern Munich.

In an interview with Viaplay Sport Nederland (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the 21-year-old, who left Bayern Munich last summer, took a torch to his old club:

Ryan Gravenberch asked if Jürgen Klopp keeps his promises better than Bayern: “Actually, yes (laughs), When he (Klopp) called, he gave me his plan and then things went quite quickly. That was really the most important thing I wanted. In the end I got my chances and also the playing time I had been promised.”

Letting Gravenberch go was best for both parties given the player’s disgruntled attitude and multiple complaints about his situation through the media. Both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel appeared to have issues working with Gravenberch, which made it easier for a transfer to happen.

There were rumors that former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić had made promise to Gravenberch and his camp regarding playing time and what kind of role the youngster would have in Bavaria. Things did not appear to work out the way they were allegedly planned and the situation festered all of last season.

By the end of the campaign, it was just a move that needed to happen regardless of Bayern Munich’s midfield depth chart.

Gravenberch has two goals and two assist in 12 games across all competitions for Liverpool this season. In those matches, Gravenberch has tallied 499 minutes of field time.