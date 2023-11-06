Daily Schmankerl: The futures of Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala and PSG’s Kylian Mbappé are linked for Real Madrid; FC Barcelona not giving up on Joshua Kimmich; Harry Kane is valuable, eh?; An active january for Bayern?; and MORE!

Real Madrid is one of the handful of clubs (Liverpool FC, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC) linked with Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala.

However, per this particular report, Real Madrid will only pursue Musiala if a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé falls through:

Real Madrid want to sign Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala if they are unable to bring in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, according to a report from Sport Bild. Bayern Munich want to renew the 20-year-old’s contract, which runs until 2026, but they would need to triple his wages of around €8m-per-year. Even so, Musiala doesn’t want to think about his future or a new contract for now, with any discussions about an extension left until the end of the season. His impressive performances have been matched with four goals and three assists in 12 matches across all competitions this term. A move would allow Musiala to team up with his good friend Jude Bellingham once again, with his fellow 20-year-old topping the goal-scoring charts in LaLiga and being joint-top in the Champions League. Manchester City are also keen on Musiala with manager Pep Guardiola seeing him as the potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne.

FC Barcelona still wants to make a move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich. With rumors swirling that the midfielder would consider a move away from Bavaria in the summer, the Catalans could present the Germany international with an interesting alternative to life in the Bundesliga:

Barcelona are still chasing the signature of Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is unlikely to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich has had a week, eh?

After some brief optimism seeped into the general public’s feeling about the squad, the Bavarians went out and got “out-hearted” (not a word, but we’re going with it!) by 3. Liga side FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal in what was a horrendous result for Die Rekordmeister.

Why wait any longer, let’s dig into what is on tap for this week’s episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Breaking down Bayern Munich’s devastating upset loss to FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal. What went wrong? How did this happen? Why does this keep happening? Is this team lacking heart and accountability? Let’s discuss.

Is Bayern Munich planning to pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz this summer regardless of a potential Jamal Musiala transfer?

Bayern Munich megastar Harry Kane made Transfermarkt’s list of “Most Valuable Players over 30”:

Harry Kane is the most valuable player in the world over 30 years old [ @Transfermarkt] pic.twitter.com/WxpGVh8HXu — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 4, 2023

Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been linked to Chelsea FC’s Trevoh Chalobah, but the young defender could end up at Manchester United:

Manchester United are considering a January move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, who has been told he can leave Stamford Bridge by Mauricio Pochettino.

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund very convincingly, 0-4, in what might have been a surprise to Bayern fans but wasn’t a surprise to just about anybody else. In this podcast, we discussed the following:

How Thomas Tuchel’s position as head coach might change after this game.

How Tuchel’s desire for a number six is impacted by this game.

Will Joshua Kimmich’s position come under fire?

What worked for Bayern today?

What did not work at all for Dortmund today?

A word on the Leon Goretzka - Konrad Laimer pairing in midfield.

A word on Bayer Leverkusen and where they stand currently.

Is Dortmund a lock-in for top four?

Questions to be answered for Bayern moving forward.

Bayern Munich looks like it could be headed for a busy winter transfer window:

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel says the club will be actively looking to strengthen their squad in January with players heading off to AFCON. A new defensive midfielder remains high priority, with Joao Palhinha and Kalvin Phillips still targets.

Former Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard picked up a knee injury and is expected to be out for weeks. In his stead, German defender Yann Bisseck is expected to see more playing time:

Young defender Yann Bisseck is likely to pick up more playing time for Inter Milan with Benjamin Pavard out on the sidelines. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The 22-year-old German youth international joined from Danish club Aarhus. There was little doubt that Inter had signed Bisseck for the future more than for the present. Therefore, it hasn’t come as too big of a surprise that Bisseck’s playing time has been limited. However, the degree to which the German has been out of the picture has raised a few eyebrow. Bisseck has made just a couple of cameo appearances from the bench. The 22-year-old’s playing time totals around ten minutes at the start of November. Therefore, there have been some suggestions that a January loan move could be on the cards for Bisseck. Torino and Frosinone are reportedly keen on the German. And sooner or later, playing time would certainly be the priority for Bisseck. But in the meantime, the young defender could be featuring more for Inter. And unlike Bisseck who was a signing for the future, ex-Bayern Munich defender Pavard was very much one for the present. The 27-year-old has been a regular in the Inter starting eleven so far this season. But Pavard picked up a knee injury against Atalanta (Saturday). It’s not yet entirely clear how long the Frenchman will be out for. But it will be weeks – potentially until Christmas. And Inter will have a packed fixture list from now until the end of the year.

If there is a word of advice Bayern Munich fans can give Inter Milan fans on Pavard’s injury, it is that the Frenchman will likely try to come back too early — and it will not be pretty. Pavard always pushes the envelope with returns to the lineup when he really should take longer to ensure he gets back to 100% health.

It is an admirable, but frustrating trait of his.