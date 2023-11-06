 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel says Raphaël Guerreiro was not ready to face former team in Der Klassiker

The former Borussia Dortmund man is still struggling with injury.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-TRAINING Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Raphaël Guerreiro’s Bayern Munich career has gotten off to an uneven start.

The former Borussia Dortmund man was not available to play, even off the bench, for Saturday’s Der Klassiker between Bayern and BVB. Bayern Head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed afterward that the Portuguese international is still not ready in his injury recovery timeline and will miss next Wednesday’s Champions League match against Galatasaray as well, per @iMiaSanMia.

Guerreiro, however, is targeting a return for the following Bundesliga match on November 11th against newly-promoted Heidenheim.

If he is fit by then, the 29-year-old could be ready to provide relief for Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies — or even slot into central midfield, where Joshua Kimmich will serve the second game of a two-game match ban following a red card in Bayern’s 8-0 win over Darmstadt.

Guerreiro arrived on a free transfer following seven seasons at Dortmund. He will hope to get a chance in the next Der Klassiker, though.

