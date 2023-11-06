 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
What Nico Schlotterbeck said to Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano...right before getting scored on

The Bayern center-back got the upper hand on his Dortmund counterpart to score Der Klassiker’s opening goal.

By zippy86
/ new
Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

When Bayern Munich lined up to take an early corner, barely three minutes into Saturday’s Der Klassiker on the road at Borussia Dortmund, center-back Dayot Upamecano got into a verbal joust with his BVB counterpart Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck was marking Upamecano and appeared to be trying to get into the Frenchman’s head, goading and laughing as they jostled for position to receive Leroy Sané’s kick. Schlotterbeck was also working on his French, as Upamecano revealed their exchange after the match:

How did it end up going? If Schlotterbeck meant to tell Upamecano casse toi, well, Upamecano certainly lost him and showed him who was the best on this occasion. By the time Sané’s cross arrived, the Bayern defender did not even have to jump to nod it down.

The early goal set the tone for the Bavarians, who rolled to a crucial 4-0 win. Upamecano was in his first start back from injury and played a predetermined 60 minutes — and now is ready to go again.

“It was planned that I would come off in the second half, but I feel great. I’m proud of myself and of the work the doctors have done with me. Now I’m ready for 90 minutes,” Upamecano declared (as captured by freelance journalist Matt Ford, via @iMiaSanMia).

