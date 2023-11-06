What Nico Schlotterbeck said to Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano...right before getting scored on

When Bayern Munich lined up to take an early corner, barely three minutes into Saturday’s Der Klassiker on the road at Borussia Dortmund, center-back Dayot Upamecano got into a verbal joust with his BVB counterpart Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck was marking Upamecano and appeared to be trying to get into the Frenchman’s head, goading and laughing as they jostled for position to receive Leroy Sané’s kick. Schlotterbeck was also working on his French, as Upamecano revealed their exchange after the match:

Dayot Upamecano on what Nico Schlotterbeck told him before the first goal: "He spoke to me. He said: ‘ça va?’ So I said: ‘ça va, et toi?’ - And then I went, and I went fast. I did everything I could to score that goal" [@matt_4d] pic.twitter.com/8qc3hqZAOj — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 4, 2023

How did it end up going? If Schlotterbeck meant to tell Upamecano casse toi, well, Upamecano certainly lost him and showed him who was the best on this occasion. By the time Sané’s cross arrived, the Bayern defender did not even have to jump to nod it down.

The early goal set the tone for the Bavarians, who rolled to a crucial 4-0 win. Upamecano was in his first start back from injury and played a predetermined 60 minutes — and now is ready to go again.

“It was planned that I would come off in the second half, but I feel great. I’m proud of myself and of the work the doctors have done with me. Now I’m ready for 90 minutes,” Upamecano declared (as captured by freelance journalist Matt Ford, via @iMiaSanMia).

