Amazon Prime Video Deutschland to produce documentary on Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has announced via his Instagram that a documentary chronicling his illustrious career is in the works, and it will be produced by Amazon Prime Video DE.

“The football life sometimes writes unimaginable stories. You’ll soon be able to see how it all began, the titles, the disappointments, and the coming months in my documentary on @primevideode and @primevideosportde. And action”, wrote the 34-year-old on Instagram.

Thomas Müller confirms that a documentary about his career is being filmed and will be produced by Amazon Prime Video pic.twitter.com/B7eeRsSEnq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 3, 2023

The German star, known for his charismatic personality and exceptional skills on the field, has enjoyed a remarkable career that includes a World Cup, two Champions Leagues, and numerous Bundesliga and domestic titles. The documentary promises an intimate look into his journey, from his early days in football to becoming a household name in the sport.

As one of Germany’s most beloved and successful footballers, this documentary is sure to be a must-watch for football enthusiasts around the world.