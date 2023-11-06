 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Details emerge on buy clause in Bayern Munich’s loan of Arijon Ibrahimović

The young attacking midfielder is on loan in Serie A this season.

Arijon Ibrahimovic of Frosinone Calcio celebrates after... Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bayern Munich loaned youth prospect Arijon Ibrahimović to Serie A club Frosinone Calcio in the summer transfer window ahead of this season, but may not have seen the last of the talented 17-year-old.

According to Transfermarkt, the Italian side will have the chance to buy Ibrahimović — but should he develop well in Serie A, the Bavarians will be able to swoop back for their young attacking midfielder. Via @iMiaSanMia_GER:

Frosinone Calcio has secured a purchase option of 3.5 million € for Arijon Ibrahimović and can exercise it at the end of the season. However, Bavaria has secured a buyback option: 11 million € in the summer of 2024, 14 million € in 2025. [ @LucaBendoni , @DiMarzio]

Ibrahimović is part of a crowded crop of promising youngsters in the attacking half-spaces for Bayern — a list which also includes the likes of Paul Wanner and Gabriel Vidović, as well as Jamal Musiala, who broke through early into the first team.

In Italy, Ibrahimović will get the chance to develop at the top level of the game — and give the bosses back at Bayern something to think about as they consider future transfer strategy in attacking midfield positions.

