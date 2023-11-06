 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Flagship Show has dropped! Get our takes on Bayern-BVB, the UCL, Harry Kane's awesomeness, and MORE!

Filed under:

WATCH: Bayern Munich campus duo dazzle in Serie A goals showcase

A pair of talents trained on the FC Bayern campus star in Frosinone’s 2-1 win over Empoli.

By zippy86
/ new
Frosinone Calcio v Empoli Calcio - Serie A Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A pair of Bayern Munich-trained talents are shining in Serie A for Frosinone Calcio and combined to vault their new team to a 2-1 win over Empoli on Monday.

17-year-old Arijon Ibrahimović, currently on loan with a buy deal for Frosinone, and 22-year-old Marvin Çuni, who was signed on a free, are both new additions from the summer transfer window for I Canarini. The pair combined for the opening goal in the 58th minute and Ibrahimović added a second in the 74th to seal the deal.

CBS Sports Golazo features highlights for both and they are well worth watching. Here is Ibrahimović whipping in a cross for Çuni to bury with a twirling backheel:

Next here is Ibrahimović lashing home from the top of the box, as emphatic a finish as you will see:

The goal makes Ibrahimović, at 17, the youngest player in Europe’s top five leagues to score and assist in the same match so far this season, per Serie A’s official Twitter account.

Francesco Caputo pulled one back for Empoli in the 86th minute, but it was not enough.

Frosinone currently sit mid-table in Serie A and travel next to face Benjamin Pavard and Inter Milan on Sunday, November 12th.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works