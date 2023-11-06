Bayern Munich players are getting involved with the community

It’s already been a stressful week to be a Bayern Munich fan, and Der Klassiker is yet to be played. The inexcusable loss in the DFB Pokal to FC Saarbrücken was difficult to bear, it’s time to shift the focus from Bayern’s disappointment on the pitch to the joy of giving back to the community.

Bayern invited kids from various foster homes, social institutions, and refugee backgrounds to enjoy Circus Roncalli’s “All For Art For All” program. Bayern Munich soccer players, basketball players, and staff members alike enjoyed the night and were happy to have been able to share it with the children.

During his welcoming speech, club president Herbert Hainer said, “The clown is only as good as his audience,” which was supposedly internalized by the children watching as they cheered and applauded enthusiastically throughout the performance— It’s good to see that Hainer is actively training the next generation of ultras.

Bayern has a history of getting involved with the community through charity work, having formed a partnership with SOS Children’s Villages in 2022, and helping people in need through FC Bayern Hilfe eV since 2005. At the end of the day, Bayern is a corporation and it’s reasonable to speculate that these efforts are just for public image, but it’s important that Bayern fans acknowledge and praise the club for its social contributions in hopes that the club continues the good work and does even more in the future.