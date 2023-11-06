Bayern Munich won’t decide on Leroy Sané’s future until after next summer

Numbers wise, Leroy Sané is already having his best ever season for Bayern Munich, and it is not even halfway into the season. So far, he has tallied nine goals and three assists from a total of 13 appearances across all competitions and he has showed no signs of slowing down any time soon. He has stricken quite the chord with new striker Harry Kane, as the duo of attackers have combined for a large percentage of Bayern’s goals already.

As of now, Sané’s contract at Bayern runs through June 2025, but the club would very much like to offer him a new deal and tie him down to a contract that keeps him there for longer. He has already signaled to the club that he is not interested in entertaining other offers right now, and there will certainly be clubs coming in for him with how well he has been performing thus far.

Sporting director Christoph Freund will be responsible for trying to negotiate a new deal when the time does come, but according to information from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (per @iMiaSanMia), Bayern is not in a rush to initiate new contract discussions with the player.

Per Hau, a decision on Sané’s contract at Bayern likely won’t come until after next summer, possibly even after the European Championships with the German national team and Julian Nagelsmann. He is fully focused on FC Bayern right now and is aiming for his next deal to be a long-term one, somewhere in the range of four to five years in length. He is not closing the door off entirely to potentially playing somewhere else, knowing that he likely won’t be getting too much of a salary increase, mostly due to the fact that he is already such a high earner at the club.

He is in a very good standing with the club right now, which has not always been the case in season’s past after making his move from Manchester City in 2020, so everything is, in theory, working in his favor in terms of working towards getting a favorable new deal when that time does come.

At various points, Sané has been very loosely linked to Liverpool, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.