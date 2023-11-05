Lothar Matthäus explains his beef with Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich alum and Sky Sports pundit Lothar Matthäus was on the receiving end of some sharp words from Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel on Saturday after the Bavarians’ 4-0 road victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Matthäus had put Tuchel and the team on blast after their second round exit in the DFB-Pokal to Saarbrücken, and Tuchel reacted strongly after Bayern trounced BVB.

But if Tuchel expected Matthäus to have egg on his face, he did not show it.

“Everyone has their point of view. I think I try to treat everyone fairly,” Matthäus explained after the game for Sky Sports, as captured by @iMiaSanMia. “I praised FC Bayern for the results, but you always expect dominance from FC Bayern like they’ve shown today. That’s FC Bayern and that’s what I expect from the team. If they don’t perform well, then it’s my duty and also that of the coach, he in front of the team, me in front of the camera, to address it. In the end, we almost have the same opinion.”

Almost the same opinion? One wonders if Tuchel agrees with that.

