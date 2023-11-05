Thomas Tuchel has a go at Lothar Matthäus and Didi Hamann in assessment of Bayern Munich’s 4-0 trouncing of Borussia Dortmund

Before Bayern Munich played Borussia Dortmund, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel caught heat from Sky pundits and ex-players Lothar Matthäus and Didi Hamann. Tuchel roasted them with this response, and he was not done with them when the Bavarians whacked Die Schwarzgelben 4-0 away:

Why did we win today? Despite the cracks in the team and no development? Lothar definitely knows. If not him, then definitely Didi. I’m very happy with my team, everything was great.

It was a top game, we put in a top performance. I’m happy for the team. We created a lot of chances to score and fully deserved to win here.

We did a lot of things well today, it can’t be as bad as what was written (in the media). Today we won 4-0, now you (journalists) have to do a 180-degree turn. Have fun. You can do your job now, but without me!”

– Sky as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia