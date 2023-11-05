Bayern Munich Barbs: Didi Hamann and Thomas Tuchel continue on-again, off-again exchanges

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is taking fire from nearly everyone these days, including some of the club’s alumni.

Most recently, both Didi Hamann and Lothar Matthäus have both unleashed some fury toward Tuchel and the coach dismissed the chatter at his weekly presser.

Tuchel jabbed back at Hamann and Matthäus after Bayern Munich’s 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, but Hamann has taken all of the back and forth in stride.

Hamann admired that the coach offered up a retort — even if it was succinct.

“I thought what he said (on Friday) was very funny and amusing. That’s just part of it. This culture of debate and discussion is something that has always distinguished us,” said Hamann told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “That’s lost to some extent due to social media. I’m the last person to feel offended. He has to say something and defend himself — and also his team and the club.”

The banter will likely continue over the course of this season barring some sort of change in the wat things have looked to some pundits. At least, though, there appears to be some respect being levied by both sides here.