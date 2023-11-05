Harry Kane’s record-breaking performance for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund

It was expected to be an anxious day for Bayern Munich’s fans, traveling to Signal Iduna Park to face an in-form Dortmund with no losses in the Bundesliga prior to the game and with a paper thin team selection due to numerous injuries, from which the team doesn’t seem to catch a break.

It turned out to be anything but.

A masterclass display, the most convincing win of the season, and the day in which Harry Kane would put the foot down as the most absolute striker Bayern Munich may have ever had. Goals? Aplenty. Assists? By the numbers. Creative play and helping out the team back and front, you got it. No doubt, Harry Kane is the most complete No. 9 in the world.

The match would be another absolute demonstration of his skills. While making sure to link up play on every counter, the Englishman showed his most clinical self to score the third hat-trick of the season for Bayern in just 5 shots while racking up 15 goals in 10 Bundesliga games for the season, not to mention his healthy five assists, resulting in an insane 2 goal contributions per game.

Man of the match: pic.twitter.com/HmJwdE4pX1 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 4, 2023

To make matters even worse for each upcoming Bundesliga challenger, Kane seems to be breaking the record for the most goals scored in the first Bundesliga games after almost every match he plays. This time around, he would beat the previous 60-year-long record of goals by two goals. (In the 1963/64 season, Klaus Matischak scored 13 goals in his first 10 games for Schalke.) World class doesn’t begin to describe it.

After just 13 games in all competitions, the almost 100 million euros Bayern spent for their record transfer of all time are looking cheap at best.

