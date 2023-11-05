Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer has only praise for teammate Harry Kane in win over Dortmund

Bayern Munich enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win over title rivals Borussia Dortmund in which star striker Harry Kane played a crucial role. Among the England captain's admirers was Bayern’s own captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

As per Tz, Neuer had this to say about Kane’s performance after the match: “That’s experience. Of course, he didn’t leave all the processes and actions that he already had in England, but brought him with him. He now shows that brilliantly every week in the Bundesliga. We are so happy to have him on the team.”

Kane has adapted to the Bundesliga exceptionally well thus far, which Neuer noted by mentioning how he’s brought his qualities with him to Germany. A man-of-the-match performance and a hattrick now see Kane pass the injured Serhou Guirassey with 15 goals for the season.

At his current rate of scoring, Kane sits on 1.5 goals per match. If Kane continues with this goalscoring rate for the rest of the season he will end it with a total of 51 goals, crushing Robert Lewandowski’s record of 41.

Will Kane’s scoring slow down, or will Bayern’s talismanic striker write himself into the history books after only one season?