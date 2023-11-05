Disappointed Edin Terzic talks getting crushed by Bayern Munich

It was a bitter night for Edin Terzic. While looking unconvincing at times, Borussia Dortmund had managed to keep pace with the league leaders until now. Unfortunately for Terzic, their unbeaten nine-game streak would come to an end in front of their faithful yellow wall in the most ruthless fashion at the hands of the Rekormeister.

As reported by Tz Edin Terzic (Borussia Dortmund coach) would comment on his team’s clear defeat against Bayern on Sky after the game:

“We are extremely disappointed because we had set our sights high before the game. You’re 1-0 down after the first set-piece. How aggressive they were, how they got the balls. It’s not easy. They played a really good game and we got off to a very sloppy start. There was a phase in the first half where we were able to take a lot of balls from them in the center. But we didn’t manage to keep up with their pace and ball security.”

Regarding the first goal conceded just at the start of the match, Terzic made his displeasure with his team’s defending clearly known: “I didn’t like the way the corner kick came about. Schlotti (Nico Schlotterbeck) loses sight of the man. Then comes the corner, which is well taken. It comes right into the area where we hope the goalkeeper can clear it with the defenders. We didn’t manage that.”

When it came to defending Bayern’s lightning-fast counter-attacks, Terzic seemed hopeless and acknowledged that there is work they have to do in order to be on par with Bayern: “These are issues that we have repeatedly addressed in recent months. We wanted to prevent these counter-attacks. But we can’t do that and then have to chase after them again. It’s brutally disappointing. We won a lot of balls in the back four and pushed forward courageously. But they punished small situations ice-cold. It just wasn’t right at the front and back, not in all areas. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to take the next step towards Bayern today.”

In the end, Bayern Munich came deservedly and decisively as winners out of ‘Der Klassiker’, and in doing so, they achieved their best ‘Der Klassiker’ streak of 11 unbeaten competitive games against BVB (while having won 10 of them), matching the run against the Black and Yellows from 1998 to 2002.

