Leon Goretzka savours Bayern Munich’s triumph over Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich bounced back in perfect fashion following their embarrassing DFB-Pokal exit at the hands of FC Saarbrücken on Wednesday.

Leon Goretzka was among the players impressed with the 4-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park.

Following the match, Goretzka touched on his sides performance, particularly on their counter-attacking threat, labelling it a “very confident win” (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

“We switched to a back 5 in the second half and didn’t have much of the ball. But we played the counter very well and hurt the opponent,” Goretzka remarked.

Along with the rest of the Bayern squad, Goretzka can hold his head high on the back of his strong performance. The former FC Schalke 04 man formed a dynamic partnership with Konrad Laimer in the middle of the park, completely overpowering the likes of Marcel Sabitzer and Salih Özcan. Come the 60th minute, Goretzka was even shifted to centre-back where he didn't miss a step.

“Scoretzka”, as named by Thomas Müller, particularly enjoyed the victory given his ties to FC Schalke 04, Borussia Dortmund’s Revierderby rivals.

“Winning against Dortmund is special for me, maybe because of Schalke, but also because of the rivalry between Bayern and Dortmund,” Goretzka said. “A battered boxer is always dangerous. I suffered in front of the TV on Wednesday, it was a sh**ty situation. I’m glad we showed a reaction today.”

Goretzka went on to highlight a very interesting piece of information: “For me it’s the best away game. Since I’ve been at Bayern, I haven’t lost a league game here.”

Funny enough, the Bayern midfield was a doubt for the game, following a hand fracture in Bayern’s 3-1 win against Mainz. Despite the injury, Goretzka found himself in Tuchel’s starting line-up, with some fans even criticising Tuchel for rushing him back into action. Perhaps Tuchel knew all along that Goretzka was the key to victory. Bayern’s lucky charm against Dortmund, if you will. Either way, Tuchel, Goretzka and Bayern fans alike will be delighted with another victory in Der Klassiker.

Looking for more analysis of Bayern Munich’s 4-0 destruction of Borussia Dortmund? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below: