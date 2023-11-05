Bayern Munich will strengthen the squad in the January transfer window “if necessary”

After an upsetting midweek defeat to FC Saarbücken, Bayern Munich bounced back against an underwhelming Borussia Dortmund in a one-sided victory.

Bayern fans have been eagerly awaiting the January transfer window, as injuries have wreaked havoc on the already thin squad. While such a comfortable win over Dortmund might lead some to believe that Bayern’s quality is enough to make up for depth issues, there have been and likely will be more cases where a lack of depth is detrimental to the Bavarians.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had the following to say about the January transfer window: “If we consider it necessary to strengthen in some positions, we will do so. We have a top quality squad, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to become even stronger.” (via @SkySportDE via @iMiaSanMia)

Dreesen’s comments echo the sentiment that although Bayern has a very good squad, additional depth would certainly make it stronger.

The only question remaining is, what areas will Bayern look to strengthen? The obvious positions in need of reinforcement are central midfield, center-back, and right-back. Ideal additions to the squad would be players who can feature in multiple of these three positions. If Aleksandar Pavlović’s shift against Dortmund was anything to go off of, it’s possible that the defensive positions are of a higher priority than central midfield. This means that what Bayern needs most is a player who can function as a right-back and a center-back.

If only Josip Stanišić was not loaned out.

