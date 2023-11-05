Thomas Müller reacts to Harry Kane’s next hat-trick in the most Thomas Müller way

As we have all come to know him, Thomas Müller remains the embodiment of Mia San Mia and the flagbearer of the Bavarian spirit within the team.

Against Borussia Dortmund, the Bayern Munich star would make only a short cameo after the 88-minute mark’, but when asked to comment on his star teammate’s hat-trick performance, Müller didn’t fail to make his impact, as he immediately managed to find the funny side of it (as reported by @iMiaSanMia)

Thomas Müller on Harry Kane taking another match ball to his hotel room: "He's soon going to need another hotel room" pic.twitter.com/VwvILb9WPv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 4, 2023

Even if he has seen his play time reduced lately, Müller remains one of the most influential figures in the team. This was just one more example of how the Raumdeuter can not only interpret space best. It’s about time that loving Thomas Müller has to be an official requirement to be a Bayern Munich fan.

Video of the interaction here:

