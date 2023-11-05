Vote! Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich: Community player ratings

Old reliable. Just when Bayern Munich is down in the dumps, a familiar friend always seems ready to save the day.

That friend is Borussia Dortmund, who seem to oblige with a Bavarian shellacking on the regular. Just like in Thomas Tuchel’s first week in charge at Bayern, things started bad and got steadily worse as the Rekordmeister rolled over their Bundesliga rivals.

You have to feel for Dortmund fans. How does this keep happening? A roster full of former Bayern players could produce none of the magic against their old club, while Leroy Sané, Harry Kane, and company enjoyed themselves a field day.

If you were hoping for more drama at Bayern, or the heat to turn up on the head coach, all that will now wait for another day.

Here is how German outlet Bild rated the match performances; have your own say below.

