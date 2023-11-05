Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker; Real Madrid gets serious in Alphonso Davies pursuit; Manchester United players fret over Erik ten Hag’s strict policies; and MORE!

Just when Bayern Munich looked like injuries and discontent might veer the season off course, the players rallied to hammer Borussia Dortmund early and use a relentless attack to make sure everyone in the Bundesliga knew that being a little banged up and angry was not a reason for anyone to look past the Bavarians.

In typical Borussia Dortmund fashion, the home side came out weak, looked flustered, and turned Bayern Munich into a real life version of this video during Die Rekordmeister’s 4-0 victory:

Let’s get moving...here are some quick hitters on the match:

As expected, Thomas Tuchel rolled out Leon Goretzka and Dayot Upamecano, but the rest of the starting XI looked like what most people expected:

In a crazy way, this lineup was immensely risky for Tuchel. Had Upamecano or Goretzka made their respective injuries worse, it could have been a disastrous look.

It should also be noted that for as many times as Tuchel has tried to expel Goretzka from the starting XI, the coach still called the injured midfielder’s number when the squad needed a courageous effort and a victory.

Upamecano put Bayern Munich on the scoreboard in the third minute from a Leroy Sané corner on a controversial play where he and Nico Schlotterback had a little back-and-forth.

The second goal was just a beautiful play from Sané and Goretzka that resulted in a goal for Harry Kane.

Sané assisted on both of the first two goals as Bayern Munich stung BVB with an uppercut that left lasting effect just nine minutes into the game.

Dortmund would start to gather itself and fight, but that first 10 minutes was too much for the home side to overcome.

Goretzka nearly had the goal of the season in the 37th minute when he played a ball down from his chest and attempted a bicycle kick. That was extremely brave, but maybe not smart given his broken hand.

Archie Rhind-Tutt reported at halftime that Tuchel was blasting Goretzka during the first half. Ah...some things never change.

Kane sent Musiala in perfectly in the 46th minute to start the second half, but the youngster fired the ball right into Gregor Kobel.

For as bad as Borussia Dortmund was to start the game, the team at least showed some willingness to continue to fight. They were pretty awful on the day, but they did not just cede the game to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich’s energy level really started to fade right around the 51st minute for a bit, but the squad would surge back.

Manuel Neuer’s crazy eyes and gestures in the 53rd minute let us all know that he’s officially back! Neuer also made a huge save on Eminem Marco Reus in the 56th minute.

Marco Reus in the 56th minute. In the 60th minute, Upamecano was subbed off, Goretzka shifted to center-back, and Aleksandar Pavlović took a role in the midfield...which felt like a big gamble, but YOLO! The youngster handled the situation quite well.

Musiala, who was not having his best game, found Kane with a central pass from the right offensive flank and the Englishman nailed down his brace in the 72nd minute.

In the third minute of extra time, Pavlović made an astute play for an interception and slid a pass to Kane, who was streaking down the center of the pitch and deftly put home his third goal of the match. What a performance from Kane! It is amazing what can happen when people actually try to pass him the ball consistently.

Not to get overly picky, but Alphonso Davies had another rough outing. The Canadian lost possession 20 times, lost eight of his 13 ground duels, and had several iffy decisions and questionable defensive plays. Has Davies hit a plateau with his development or is he taking a step back? Worse, is he already thinking about a future elsewhere?

Overall, this was exactly what Bayern Munich needed to show coming off of the DFB-Pokal embarrassment. It was not perfect and it was far from consistently good, but the energy and the fight were elements that fans needed to see. There was a resilience present that has not always been there this season. While not everything was ideal, the match yielded was three very much needed points in a difficult environment. Bayern Munich could have folded, but they did not. Tuchel can breath easier for at least another week and the team can build from this and hope to have the good vibes continue forward.

Real Madrid wants Alphonso Davies — that much is certain. However, the amount that Real Madrid is willing to pay for the Canadian, could be in question:

Real Madrid’s chances of signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies in 2024 continue to improve. Los Blancos are planning a major move to sign a new left back in the coming months, with 23-year-old Davies on their radar, ahead of a possible bid next summer. As per recent reports from multiple Spanish outlets, Real Madrid are confident they can bring forward a move for Davies to 2024, with his current Bayern deal expiring in 2025. If Davies does not accept an extension in Bavaria, the Bundesliga champions will look to sell the Canadian international, to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of his contract. With Bayern now ready to move to the next stage of a sale, reports from Diario AS claim they have set a €50m asking price for Davies, if Real Madrid want a deal next summer. Real Madrid are not willing to pay that fee, as it stands, as they want a transfer agreement closer to €40-45m, with confirmed talks still to begin between all parties involved.

Madrid Universal added more context to the report as well, including that Chelsea FC and Manchester City are also in the mix:

As far as Real Madrid are concerned, they appear reluctant to meet that figure, but the Germans establishing a value serves as a promising starting point. It is reported that Jan-Christian Dreesen, the CEO of Bayern, will lead efforts to maximize the price for the departure of the Canadian. Having assumed the role of CEO in May this year after a decade at the club, Dreesen plays a pivotal role in the negotiations as he was instrumental in securing the signing of Harry Kane. Right now, the interest in Davies is aplenty, with Manchester City and Chelsea said to be keeping an eye on him. Both the player and his agent are aware that Real Madrid intend to invest significantly in him, but there is some caution towards not engaging in a bidding war that could leave them financially outmatched by the formidable financial resources of Premier League teams.

Manchester United players might be growing weary of Erik ten Hag:

Man Utd players are questioning Erik ten Hag’s strict methods in his handling of Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire with the Dutch manager heading into a crucial run of matches that could potentially decide his fate.

Bayern Munich has had a week, eh?

After some brief optimism seeped into the general public’s feeling about the squad, the Bavarians went out and got “out-hearted” (not a word, but we’re going with it!) by 3. Liga side FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal in what was a horrendous result for Die Rekordmeister.

Why wait any longer, let’s dig into what is on tap for this week’s episode:

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

Breaking down Bayern Munich’s devastating upset loss to FC Saarbrücken in the DFB-Pokal. What went wrong? How did this happen? Why does this keep happening? Is this team lacking heart and accountability? Let’s discuss.

Is Bayern Munich planning to pursue Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz this summer regardless of a potential Jamal Musiala transfer?

Liverpool FC could be plotting its move to convince Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé to make the move to the Premier League next summer:

Liverpool have not given up hope of signing Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season but are aware of the threat posed by fellow suitors Real Madrid.

However, PSG might really want to hold on to its mercurial star:

A contract extension at PSG is not yet ruled out for Mbappe, whose agreement with the club last summer ensures he cannot leave without compensation next summer anyway.

As far as a pursuit of Mbappe goes, Real Madrid issued a statement to try and clear the air:

⚪️ BREAKING: Real Madrid official statement on Kylian Mbappé deal.



“Given information in the media about negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid state that this information is categorically false”.



“Negotiations have not taken place with a… pic.twitter.com/QexH9yeZLY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 4, 2023

“Given information in the media about negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid state that this information is categorically false”. “Negotiations have not taken place with a player who belongs to PSG”.

Liverpool could also take a run at Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen: