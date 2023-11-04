Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund very convincingly, 0-4, in what might have been a surprise to Bayern fans but wasn’t a surprise to the just about anybody else. In this podcast, we discussed the following:

How Thomas Tuchel’s position as head coach might change after this game.

How Tuchel’s desire for a number six is impacted by this game.

Will Joshua Kimmich’s position come under fire?

What worked for Bayern today?

What did not work at all for Dortmund today?

A word on the Leon Goretzka - Konrad Laimer pairing in midfield.

A word on Bayer Leverkusen and where they stand currently.

Is Dortmund a lock-in for top four?

Questions to be answered for Bayern moving forward.

