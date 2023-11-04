 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

By Samrin_TwinkleFCB
Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Photo by Edith Geuppert - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund very convincingly, 0-4, in what might have been a surprise to Bayern fans but wasn’t a surprise to the just about anybody else. In this podcast, we discussed the following:

  • How Thomas Tuchel’s position as head coach might change after this game.
  • How Tuchel’s desire for a number six is impacted by this game.
  • Will Joshua Kimmich’s position come under fire?
  • What worked for Bayern today?
  • What did not work at all for Dortmund today?
  • A word on the Leon Goretzka - Konrad Laimer pairing in midfield.
  • A word on Bayer Leverkusen and where they stand currently.
  • Is Dortmund a lock-in for top four?
  • Questions to be answered for Bayern moving forward.

