Match awards from Bayern Munich’s massive 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund didn’t show up to play, but Bayern Munich did.

It was a game to correct Bayern’s trajectory after some more than questionable matches in recent weeks. However, this shouldn’t mean the season is going to be won, as this Dortmund team isn’t up to their best standards at the moment.

Jersey Swap: Marco Reus

No one on the Borussia Dortmund team was overly impressive today, especially in their defense. Marco Reus was one of the bright lights in black and yellow today as he showed great hustle and was highly involved in their offensive attacks. Nothing but respect for an absolute legend.

Der Kaiser: Dayot Upamecano

Dayot Upamecano has had countless disastrous games for Bayern Munich during his spell with the club. However, with Matthijs de Ligt out it seems as though Upa has stepped up and is taking the role well so far. Upamecano opened the scoring almost instantly in the game and made very few mistakes when defending the opposition. Upamecano came off in the first 60 minutes but did just good enough to win this over some other names.

Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka / Konrad Laimer

Bayern Munich’s midfield was great today. No Joshua Kimmich, no problem. Kimmich certainly is not the problem about this team but the tandem of Goretzka and Laimer did a proper job of controlling the game and countering Dortmund’s attack. While missing Kimmich certainly hurts the team, it is good to know Bayern aren’t doomed without him either.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

What can’t this player do? The German continues to score, assist, and dribble better than just about anyone in the world right now. Watching Sané is unbelievable entertainment at the moment and is becoming the face of this Bayern Munich team.

Meister of the Match: Harry Kane

Harry Kane seemed to be in all the right places tonight. The English captain played very sharp in his first Der Klassiker and scored Bayern Munich’s second, third, and fourth goals of the evening. Kane did well whenever he got the ball, and he probably would’ve had more goals as there were several times he was on a potential breakaway and didn’t quite get the right service. Harry Kane, we applaud you. Robert Lewandowski who?

