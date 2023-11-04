BFW Fight Club — Der Klassiker Edition: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson involved in altercation

In a report from Sport1’s Patrick Berger (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman and Borussia Dortmund full-back Julian Ryerson were involved in an altercation during the postgame rush.

For whatever reason, Ryerson was peeved enough to make his way to the Bayern Munich locker room where he was greeted by Serge Gnabry, who...played the role of fight promoter or peacemaker...it is touch to tell.

If Berger’s account is true, Ryerson wanted a piece of the Frenchman:

Altercation between Julian Ryerson and Kingsley Coman in the tunnel, The Norwegian initially waits for minutes in front of the dressing, sees Serge Gnabry and asks angrily: “Where is your other winger?” Gnabry brings both players together, and there was an exchange of words in front of the Bayern dressing room. Ryerson is calmed down by a BVB steward and goes back to his own dressing room in rage.

This is not the first time that Coman has been involved in a fracas. The winger got into it with then Robert Lewandowski back in 2019. Lewandowski, a trained kickboxer, was likely not the best opponent for the slight Frenchman.

Regardless, we will keep monitoring the situation as news develops.

