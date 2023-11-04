Old and new perspectives on Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund

Harry Kane came to Bayern Munich to win title.

Specifically, Kane wanted to win the DFB-Pokal (whoops!), the Bundesliga, and the Champions League. It was always clear and obvious that Kane wanted the chance to win hardware. However, the Englishman also wanted to experience the unique environment that is playing in Germany — an atmosphere that is unrivaled in Europe.

Now, Kane will get his first taste of the biggest stage — at Signal Iduna Park vs. Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

“It’s gonna be a tough match. Dortmund have started very well. It’ll be my first one, but I’ve played in a lot of derby games, rival games. So, I’m looking forward to it. I’m sure it’ll be a great atmosphere from both teams. We have to go with the mindset to continue our form. We’ve been on a good momentum lately. Hopefully we can continue that against Dortmund,” Kane told Bundesliga.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One player who is well-accustomed to seeing “The Yellow Wall” in all of its glory is Manuel Neuer, who is eager to get his third game of the season under his belt.

“We’re playing in Dortmund, so it’s obviously one of the most important games for us players and for our fans. I think the international football community will be watching the game and I want to go into it at peak fitness,” Neuer remarked.

