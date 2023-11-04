Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

Ah yes, Der Klassiker. It’s not a bad marketing name. Borussia Dortmund tend to see this as one of their biggest games of the year. They will be ready.

Meanwhile, as far as Bayern Munich are concerned, this is a must-win game. You don’t go and lose, or even draw, to your league rivals after just losing the cup to a 3rd division team. Thomas Tuchel is in charge of a wounded beast, but it’s not helpless. With players like Harry Kane and Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Müller, Alphonso Davies and Manuel Neuer — Bayern Munich should be able to beat any team in the world. Then again, Saarbrücken must’ve thought that too.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

