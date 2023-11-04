Thomas Tuchel tight-lipped on Bayern Munich possibly making winter signings

Three things are certain in life; death, taxes, and injuries always plaguing Bayern Munich. This season is no different in what is a constant headache for Thomas Tuchel to deal with. There have been a handful of injuries to Bayern’s squad so far this season, and to their defensive players in particular.

Matthijs de Ligt was the latest casualty to succumb to a serious knee injury in Bayern’s shock 2-1 DFB-Pokal loss to FC Saarbrücken. He faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, after only just marking a return a few weeks ago from a knee problem he sustained earlier in the season. Both Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae have had differing injury problems at different times, too, as well as Noussair Mazraoui. Tuchel has had to make a lot of rotations in the back end of the pitch.

When De Ligt had initially suffered his first knee problem, Tuchel and Bayern were exploring the opportunity of signing Jerome Boateng from free agency, as the former Bayern and Germany midfielder had been training at Sabener Straße indefinitely. The notion of possibly bringing him back was not well received by Bayern fans due to Boateng’s off-pitch legal issues, but now Bayern is again in a similar position with depth running low at the center-back spot.

Former club president Uli Hoeneß recently said that he cannot entirely rule out Bayern possibly doing some business in the winter transfer window, and Tuchel echoed that sentiment in the press conference ahead of Bayern’s Bundesliga clash against Borussia Dortmund by saying they need to find “solutions.” It is well known he wants to bring in reinforcements, but he remained pretty tight-lipped when he was asked about the subject. “Winter is winter. The thoughts are always about the next game, to find solutions. We want to be competitive. We want to win, win, win and remain hungry for success,” he explained (via @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel’s top priority has been getting a defensive midfielder, but the importance of getting another center back to add to defensive depth is also equally as paramount now.