Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt full of praise for Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane and Leroy Sané

Ahead of the much-anticipated Klassiker between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, players from both sides are full of respect and admiration for each other. In this case, Julian Brandt is in awe of Bayern talisman Harry Kane:

“[Kane’s success] hasn’t surprised me”, Brandt said (Bundesliga via Planet Sport). “When I watched the first few games, I thought maybe he would need a bit of time to really settle into the team.

“He scored in most games, but you still thought maybe he would need to adapt, but now you can see that he is getting better week on week, his teammates understand him, he understands them.”

The 27-year-old former Bayer Leverkusen player also singled out Leroy Sané for praise, even going as far as claiming that the ex-Manchester City player is Bayern’s most important player. “I have to say, there is a lot of focus on Harry Kane at the moment, but for me, personally, and I can judge this because I played with him, Leroy’s development is sensational. He’s so strong at the moment,” Brandt added.

“I don’t want to say he’s showing what he can do, but he’s extremely efficient, and for me the player at Bayern who is playing the best and who we should be focusing on the most. I don’t want to talk Harry Kane down, given how many goals he has scored, but I think Leroy is their key player.”

Can’t argue with you there, Julian.