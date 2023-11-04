Arjen Robben has an injury named after him, and it has claimed Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano

Bayern Munich are short on center-backs and will have to make do without Dayot Upamecano who picked up an injury not too long ago. But what is this injury that the 25-year-old Frenchman has succumbed to? Apparently, it’s one that has plagued former wing wizard Arjen Robben throughout his stay in Munich:

Dayot Upamecano had the ‘Robben injury’ — a muscle strain in a tricky spot below the hollow of the knee, which reminded the club’s bosses of Arjen Robben. He didn’t really feel pain, but the MRI scans have always shown that something was not right. Therefore, extreme caution is needed so the injury doesn’t aggravate. Upamecano had several checks and the plan is to travel with the team and make an appearance in Dortmund. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

After missing out on ex-Borussia Dortmund man Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who moved to Real Betis, Bayern are once again considering one of their former charges to make a return, much to the chagrin of the fanbase. Matthijs de Ligt is also out for the time being with an MCL tear (MDL? More like MCL).