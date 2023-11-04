Edin Terzić reveals how Borussia Dortmund can neuter Harry Kane and Bayern Munich

Harry Kane was an unused sub in Bayern Munich’s short-lived DFB-Pokal run and is expected to start in Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund. The 30-year-old England captain is on 17 G+A (12G, 5A) this season in the Bundesliga and continues to be a bright spot in what is a misfiring Bayern team. Dortmund coach Terzić tells how his team will deal with the former Tottenham Hotspur striker:

We know his teammates will be looking for him so often. He keeps dropping into the #10 and #8 positions, and we as a team want to counter that by narrowing the gaps. We always want to create a 2v1 situation defensively. We know about Harry Kane’s qualities. It’s an exciting task. We are very confident that we will do well tomorrow. – As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Bayern will try not to fall too far behind Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart who sit above them in the table, albeit with a slender lead.