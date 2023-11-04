 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzić stresses importance of being efficient against Bayern Munich

If you come at the king, you best not miss (though Bayern aren’t exactly acting like kings lately).

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have slipped up big time in their recent outing in the DFB-Pokal, getting tossed out of the competition by relegation fodder from the 3. Liga, which is less than ideal given that Borussia Dortmund is next on the agenda. Die Schwarzgelben coach Edin Terzić says that they shouldn’t be overconfident and that chances should be maximized:

We know about their strengths. People now only talk about Wednesday (Saarbrücken), but they scored 8 goals in one half last weekend. If you look at the statistics, we didn’t have good results in the last few games against them. We came much closer and were very good and brave in both games last year. We have to learn that these games can be decided by small details. We can’t miss so many chances.

Bayern will be looking to bounce back from that Pokal defeat and give Thomas Tuchel a lifeline.

